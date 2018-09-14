Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 3% as Co receives USFDA final approval

Share price of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Risedronate Sodium Delayed-Release Tablets, 35 mg.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Risedronate is a medicine of bisphosphonate group that alters bone formation and breakdown in the body. This can slow bone loss and may help prevent bone fractures.

This medicine is used to treat osteoporosis in women, caused by menopause.

The group now has 218 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 11:29 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 414.90, up Rs 6.60, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 515 and 52-week low Rs 332.85 on 02 November, 2017 and 16 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.44 percent below its 52-week high and 24.65 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil