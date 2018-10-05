App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 2% on EIR from USFDA

The plant had completed the USFDA audit from August 14 to 24, 2018 with Zero 483 observations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 2 percent in the early trade on Friday after company received EIR from USFDA for its Ahmedabad unit.

The company's Biologics manufacturing facility (Zydus Biologics) located at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad has received an EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit.

The plant had completed the USFDA audit from August 14 to 24, 2018 with Zero 483 observations.

Zydus has received USFDA nod for breast cancer drug, Exemestane Tablet (25 Mg), reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:17 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 386.20, up Rs 3.50, or 0.91 percent.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 09:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.