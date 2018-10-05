Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 2% on EIR from USFDA

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 2 percent in the early trade on Friday after company received EIR from USFDA for its Ahmedabad unit.

The company's Biologics manufacturing facility (Zydus Biologics) located at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad has received an EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit.

The plant had completed the USFDA audit from August 14 to 24, 2018 with Zero 483 observations.

Zydus has received USFDA nod for breast cancer drug, Exemestane Tablet (25 Mg), reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:17 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 386.20, up Rs 3.50, or 0.91 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil