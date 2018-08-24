App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises 3% post USFDA successful inspection; no observation issues

The USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) inspected company's Biologics manufacturing facility (Zydus Biologics) located at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, from August 14 to 24.

Share price of Cadila Healthcare rose 3 percent intraday Friday after USFDA has completed the inspection at its Ahmedabad unit.

The USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) inspected company's Biologics manufacturing facility (Zydus Biologics) located at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, from August 14 to 24.

At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued.

At 15:17 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 401.30, up Rs 10.45, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 519.90 and 52-week low Rs 332.85 on 07 September, 2017 and 16 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.82 percent below its 52-week high and 20.55 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

