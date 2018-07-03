Cadila Healthcare rises 1% on USFDA approval for tablets to control high blood pressure

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday as company received final approval from the USFDA to market Nifedipine extended-release tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Nifedipine extended-release tablets USP in the strengths of 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg. It is used to treat high blood pressure and angina (chest pain brought on by exercise or stress).

It works to control blood pressure and reduce the number of angina attacks by relaxing blood vessels.

It will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group also received the final approval to market Cholestyramine for Oral Suspension USP, 4 g resin per pouch or scoopful. It is used alongwith a proper diet to lower cholesterol in the blood. Lowering cholesterol helps decrease the risk for strokes and heart attacks.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi.

The group now has 201 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 13:33 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 386.95, up Rs 1.40, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil