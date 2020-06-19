App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare reports 15% YoY fall in net profit; revenue improves marginally

The company's consolidated revenue for Q4FY20 was Rs 3,752.1 crore against Rs 3,732.8 crore in the same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Pharmaceutical player Cadila Healthcare on June 19 reported a 14.82 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit for March quarter at Rs 391.9 crore due to a one-time loss at Rs 52.5 crore.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 390.8 crore.

The company's Q4FY19 net profit was 460.1 crore.

Close

The company's consolidated revenue for Q4FY20 came at Rs 3,752.1 crore, slightly higher from the Q4FY19 revenue at Rs 3,732.8 crore but lower from CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,778 crore.

related news

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 791.2 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 810.8 crore YoY and against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 744 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA margin came at 21.1 percent against 21.7 percent (YoY) and against CNBC-TV18 poll of 19.7 percent.

Shares of the company fell over a percent after the quarterly numbers. Eventually, the stock closed 1 percent down at Rs 361.95.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Results

