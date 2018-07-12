Cadila Healthcare receives on USFDA nod for migraine drug

Share price of Cadila Healthcare gained 0.5 percent intraday Thursday as company received final approval from the USFDA for Zolmitriptan tablets USP.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Zolmitriptan Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg. It is used to treat migraines.

It helps to relieve headache, pain, and other migraine symptoms (including nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light/sound).

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

In line with this, the group now has 203 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 10:35 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 372, up Rs 0.50, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil