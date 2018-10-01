Cadila Healthcare received final approval from USFDA; shares down 2%

Shares of Cadila Healthcare was down 2.6 percent intraday Monday despite company received final approval from USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Desoximetasone Cream USP (US RLD- Topicort Cream), 0.25%.

It will be manufactured at the group’s Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

Desoximetasone is a strong corticosteroid, used to treat a variety of skin conditions (e.g., eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash). It reduces the swelling, itching and redness that can occur in these types of conditions.

The group now has 219 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 12:38 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 381.00, down Rs 5.50, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil