App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains over 1% on USFDA nod for skin, blood pressure drugs

Atorvastatin is used in combination with diet and exercise to treat high cholesterol. It works by blocking an enzyme that is needed to make cholesterol in the body.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare shares gained 1.6 percent in morning on Monday after the US health regulator approved company's drugs that treat skin disease and blood pressure.

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Betamethasone Dipropionate Cream USP, 0.05 percent, and Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets," the pharma company said in its filing.

Betamethasone Dipropionate cream is a strong corticosteroid and is used to treat a variety of skin conditions (e.g., eczema, dermatitis, allergies, rash). Betamethasone reduces the swelling, itching and redness that can occur in these types of conditions.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

related news

Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets, which are available in the strengths of 2.5 mg/lO mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/lO mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/4O mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Amlodipine reduces blood pressure and the workload on the heart by relaxing the walls of the blood vessels. It is used to lower blood pressure and to treat angina (chest pain).

Atorvastatin is used in combination with diet and exercise to treat high cholesterol. It works by blocking an enzyme that is needed to make cholesterol in the body.

The group now has 245 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement ofthe filing process in FY04.

At 11:27 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 352.50, up Rs 3.30, or 0.95 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.