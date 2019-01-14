Cadila Healthcare gains over 1% on USFDA nod for skin, blood pressure drugs

Cadila Healthcare shares gained 1.6 percent in morning on Monday after the US health regulator approved company's drugs that treat skin disease and blood pressure.

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Betamethasone Dipropionate Cream USP, 0.05 percent, and Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets," the pharma company said in its filing.

Betamethasone Dipropionate cream is a strong corticosteroid and is used to treat a variety of skin conditions (e.g., eczema, dermatitis, allergies, rash). Betamethasone reduces the swelling, itching and redness that can occur in these types of conditions.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets, which are available in the strengths of 2.5 mg/lO mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/lO mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/4O mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Amlodipine reduces blood pressure and the workload on the heart by relaxing the walls of the blood vessels. It is used to lower blood pressure and to treat angina (chest pain).

Atorvastatin is used in combination with diet and exercise to treat high cholesterol. It works by blocking an enzyme that is needed to make cholesterol in the body.

The group now has 245 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement ofthe filing process in FY04.

At 11:27 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 352.50, up Rs 3.30, or 0.95 percent on the BSE.