Cadila Healthcare gains 4% on USFDA approval for cholesterol-lowering drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations-manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad's SEZ.
Cadila Healthcare rallied 4 percent intraday on October 9 after getting the US health regulator’s nod for a cholesterol-lowering drug.
"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets, (US RLD - Welchol), which is available in 625 mg strength," the company said in a BSE filing.
This medication is used to lower cholesterol, which decreases the risk of heart disease and helps prevent strokes and heart attacks.
"The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad," Cadila said.
The group now has 273 approvals and has so far filed over 360 ANDAs since 2003-04.The stock was quoting at Rs 237.15, up Rs 8.95, or 3.92 percent, on the BSE at 1336 hours.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.