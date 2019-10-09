App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains 4% on USFDA approval for cholesterol-lowering drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations-manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad's SEZ.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cadila Healthcare rallied 4 percent intraday on October 9 after getting the US health regulator’s nod for a cholesterol-lowering drug.

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets, (US RLD - Welchol), which is available in 625 mg strength," the company said in a BSE filing.

This medication is used to lower cholesterol, which decreases the risk of heart disease and helps prevent strokes and heart attacks.

"The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad," Cadila said.

The group now has 273 approvals and has so far filed over 360 ANDAs since 2003-04.

The stock was quoting at Rs 237.15, up Rs 8.95, or 3.92 percent, on the BSE at 1336 hours.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

