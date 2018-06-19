App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains 2% on USFDA approval for drug that treats erectile dysfunction

Zydus Cadila said it has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Tadalafil tablets which are available in strengths of USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.

Cadila Healthcare share price gained 1.9 percent intraday on Tuesday after the group company received tentative approval for the drug that treats erectile dysfunction.

Zydus Cadila said it has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Tadalafil tablets which are available in strengths of USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.

The drug is used to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) and symptoms of benign prostatic hypertrophy (enlarged prostate).

It will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group now has more than 195 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY03-04.

At 12:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 405.50, up Rs 4.95, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 01:07 pm

