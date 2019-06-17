Cadila Healthcare gains on Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA

Cadila Healthcare shares gained 1.4 percent intraday on June 17 after its two units received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator.

The company informed exchanges that its formulation manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration.

The US health regulator had conducted an inspection from March 25 to April 3 this year.

The EIR report stated that the classification of facility is 'Voluntary Action Indicated', Cadila said.

In addition, last week, the company's subsidiary Alidac Pharmaceuticals received an EIR for its manufacturing facility at Pharmez, Ahmedabad.

Cadila said the USFDA had conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) for Doxorubicin Liposomal, a complex oncological injectible at Alidac, the injectable onco manufacturing facility, during March 18-26.

There was also a separate in-vitro BE inspection conducted by the Office of Study Integrity and Surveilance branch of USFDA for the same product, it added.