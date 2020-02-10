App
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Health gains 3% on Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA

The topical manufacturing facility had completed the USFDA audit during December 16-20, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
 
 
Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained 2.6 percent intraday on February 10 after receiving Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for Ahmedabad unit.

After the inspection, the plant received zero 483 observations.

Hence, the facility located at Ahmedabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA signifying successful closure of the audit, Cadila said in its BSE filing.

The stock was quoting at Rs 276.60, up Rs 1.30, or 0.47 percent on the BSE at 1518 hours IST.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

