Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila, Cipla shares gain after HSBC upgrades to buy

HSBC said risk-reward turned favourable post corrections in Cadila Healthcare & Cipla.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cadila Healthcare shares gained 0.6 percent and Cipla 0.8 percent in morning on Monday after global research house HSBC upgraded both stocks to buy.

The investment firm said risk-reward turned favourable post corrections in Cadila Healthcare & Cipla. Stocks lost 20 percent and 16 percent in last one year.

It also has a buy call on Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Divis Labs, Biocon & Ipca Labs.

2018 was another tough year for pharma companies but headwinds are expected to persist in 2019, HSBC said.

At 10:23 hours IST, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 345.90, up 0.36 percent and Cipla was up 0.28 percent at Rs 514.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 10:28 am

