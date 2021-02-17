MARKET NEWS

ByteDance denies preliminary talks to list TikTok on NYSE - Global Times

The newspaper had earlier reported ByteDance was in preliminary discussions to list TikTok on the NYSE

Reuters
February 17, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
TikTok's parent company ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday.

"ByteDance responded on Wednesday that the previous media reports over the company being in preliminary talks to list TikTok in New York was not true", the Global Times reported.

The newspaper said earlier, citing sources, that ByteDance was in preliminary discussions to list TikTok on the NYSE.
TAGS: #Business #ByteDance #markets #NYSE #TikTok #world
first published: Feb 17, 2021 08:40 am

