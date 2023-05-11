Buzzing Stocks: Asian Paints, L&T, Godrej Consumer, Gujarat Gas, others in focus today

stocks_sensex_nifty_stockmarket1

Results on May 11: Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Siemens, Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, BLS International Services, CARE Ratings, Deepak Nitrite, Gillette India, Gujarat State Petronet, Intellect Design Arena, Dr Lal PathLabs, PTC India Financial Services, Shankara Building Products, South Indian Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Zensar Technologies will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 11.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering and infrastructure major has recorded a 10% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 3,987 crore in the quarter ended March FY23 despite a drop in operating margin. Revenue from operations grew by 10% to Rs 58,335 crore compared to the year-ago period. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. The order inflow for FY23 crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, coming in higher by 19% YoY at Rs 2.3 lakh crore. The board has also decided to confer the status of Chairman Emeritus on A M Naik after he decided to step down as Non-Executive Chairman of the L&T Group at the end of his tenure on September 30, 2023, and appointed S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman and Managing Director of L&T with effect from October 1, 2023.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has registered an 11-fold year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 959 crore for the March FY23 quarter as profit in Q4FY22 was impacted by impairment of non-current assets, but supported by healthy operating performance. Revenue for the quarter increased by 16% to Rs 6,297 crore compared to the year-ago period, with North America business growing 27%, Europe 12%, and India business showing a 32% growth YoY. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per share for FY23.

Hindalco Industries: Subsidiary Novelis said its net income attributable to the common shareholder in Q4FY23 was $156 million, down 27% compared to the year-ago period. Net income from continuing operations excluding special items was $175 million, down 7% YoY, while adjusted EBITDA of $403 million fell 6% YoY.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG company has reported a 24.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 452.1 crore for quarter ended March FY23, backed by better-than-expected operating numbers. Consolidated revenue grew by 10% YoY to Rs 3,200.2 crore in Q4FY23 with volume growth of 6%. India business sales increased by 12% year-on-year led by volume growth of 11%, Indonesia sales grew by 8%; Africa, USA and Middle East sales rose by 6%, but Latin America & SAARC sales declined by 3%.

HDFC: The company has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a change in control of HDFC Asset Management Company, investment manager of HDFC AMC AIF II on account of the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC, and HDFC with HDFC Bank.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company has received board approval for raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issue of securities, either by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other permissible mode of fundraising.

Gujarat Gas: The leading city gas distribution company has reported a half-a percent sequential decline in profit at Rs 369.22 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue from operations (net of excise duty) in Q4FY23 grew by 6.6% to Rs 3,928.6 crore compared to the previous quarter.

KPI Green Energy: The Gujarat-based solar company has received a new order for a 35 MW capacity solar power plant under the captive power producer (CPP) segment. The project is scheduled to be completed in FY24, in various tranches as per the terms of the order. The said order is in lieu of the previous order of a 33 MW capacity solar power plant under the CPP segment received in December 2022.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has recorded a massive 64.4% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 170.9 crore for the March FY23 quarter, supported by healthy operating numbers and topline. Revenue from operations in Q4FY23 increased by 44.2% to Rs 1,535.4 crore compared to year-ago period.

Sagar Cements: The cement company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 100.5 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, against a loss of Rs 115.1 crore in the same period last year, supported by higher other income. Revenue grew by 24% to Rs 621.5 crore compared to the year-ago.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care: The FMCG company has registered a 60.44% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 165.02 crore for quarter ended March FY23, driven by tax write-back and higher other income. Revenue from operations in Q3 fell 9.3% to Rs 883.09 crore compared to year-ago period.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes: The company has recorded a massive 71.6% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 191.5 crore, while revenue from operations grew by 54% to Rs 1,449 crore compared to year-ago period. The board has approved the re-appointment of Prakash M Sanghvi as the Managing Director, Jayanti M Sanghvi as the Joint Managing Director and Shanti M Sanghvi as the Whole Time Director of the company for 5 years with effect from November 1, 2023. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 12.00 per share for FY23.

Pricol: The automotive components and precision engineered products manufacturer has reported a 127% year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 29.8 crore for March FY23 quarter despite weak operating margin. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 523.5 crore grew by 26.4% over a year-ago period.

Novartis India: The healthcare company has recorded a profit of Rs 25 crore for the quarter ended March FY23 quarter, against a loss of Rs 23.4 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations fell 22.6% YoY to Rs 76.1 crore during the quarter. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per share and a one-time special dividend of Rs 37.50 per share.

CSB Bank: The private sector lender has appointed Satish Gundewar as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 5, 2023. B K Divakara will step down as CFO with effect from June 4.