BuzzFeed becomes latest SPAC to blow up as stock slides 40%

Shares of digital media upstart BuzzFeed nosedived 40 percent on June 6 at the US stock exchanges, driven by heavy volumes on suspicion that many of the company’s older investors are selling the stock.

The sell-off saw the company’s market value slide to $300 million, which was less than the price AOL paid for Huffington Post in 2011, which was later sold by Verizon to BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed listed on the US bourses in December 2021 through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

A Business Insider report said that the lock-in period for many investors who bought BuzzFeed shares prior to listing on the bourses ended in June, sparking a massive dumping of shares. The report said that BuzzFeed confirmed that a sell-off by older shareholders had triggered Monday’s fall.

BuzzFeed’s performance since its listing has been weak, given that the company has cut its workforce, indicated buyout in its news division and lost three top editors, the Business Insider report said.

The disastrous performance of the digital media company has been in line with other recently listed US entities on the stock exchanges through a merger with an SPAC.

SPACs became the go-to investment tools in 2020 and 2021 amid heavy retail interest and emerging as an easy way for companies to list their shares without undergoing the tedious process of an initial public offering.

Of the 199 companies that went public through SPACs, a mere 11 percent trade above their offer prices, according to a Fortune magazine report in April. On an average, SPACs have eroded investors’ wealth by 43 percent.

Recently, US Senator Elizabeth Warren has indicated that she wants to push through a bill that provides more checks and balances in SPACs so that they do not exploit retail investors. Retail investors were among the biggest buyers of SPACs in 2020 and 2021 in the US.

Back home, the Securities and Exchange Board of India is said to be readying regulations to allow listing through SPACs, according to a Hindu BusinessLine report.