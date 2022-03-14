Buying IT, stock market-linked stocks to hedge against commodity spike: Atul Suri

Veteran asset manager Atul Suri of Marathon Trends PMS is deploying cash in information technology and stock market-linked stocks like exchanges to hedge against the impact of surging global commodity prices in the portfolio.

Suri told business news channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview that both the sectors were unaffected by the wider impact of higher global crude oil prices that may pinch various sectors including his largest best, specialty chemicals.

Catch market action live here.

The chief executive officer of Marathon Trends and well-known protégé of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that investors should use the current market correction as an opportunity to deploy cash and reshuffle their portfolio.

Indian stock markets have fallen more than 10 percent from their recent highs driven by fears of higher interest rates in the US and the ongoing war in Eastern Europe between Ukraine and Russia.

In the broader market, the sell-off has been steeper with midcap and smallcap indices losing more than 15 percent each in the same period while individual stocks have seen an average drawdown of more than 25 percent.

“...this is part of wider consolidation that we are seeing in global market. Whenever we have seen these moments of panic, they tend to be opportunities,” Suri told CNBC-TV18.

Also Read: Market correction a good opportunity for long-term investors to enter: S Naren, ICICI Prudential AMC

The portfolio manager believes that as and when the war in Ukraine is over, the narrative of the market will shift back to the US Federal Reserve’s action and inflation. Suri said interest rate hikes by the Fed will suck out liquidity, which is the oxygen that has driven this bull market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.