Buyback regulations slated for comprehensive rehaul as SEBI’s board meeting gets underway

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

A Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) set up under the chairmanship of K K Mistry has proposed sweeping changes to the regulations governing buybacks in the Indian markets

Current buyback regulations state that at least 50% of the amount earmarked for a buyback is utilised.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to greenlight a comprehensive revamp of buyback regulations at its board meeting today. Among other things, the regulator is expected to tighten disclosure norms and strengthen governance practices at market infrastructure institutions (MII).

A Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) set up under the chairmanship of K K Mistry has proposed sweeping changes to the regulations governing buybacks in the Indian markets, which, if implemented, will lead to a gradual discontinuation of the open market route for buybacks.

Here are the proposed changes:

Maximum limit to be slowly reduced

As per the current regulations, buyback from the open market through stock exchanges is mandated to be less than 15 percent of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company. This leads to the possibility of one shareholder’s entire trade getting matched with the purchase order placed by the company, consequently depriving other shareholders of the buyback’s benefit. The report proposes a glide path, which will gradually reduce the current threshold to 10 percent in April 2023 to 5 percent in April 2024 and to zero percent in April 2025.

Time period for buybacks to come down