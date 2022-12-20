Buyback regulations slated for comprehensive rehaul as SEBI’s board meeting gets underway

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to greenlight a comprehensive revamp of buyback regulations at its board meeting today. Among other things, the regulator is expected to tighten disclosure norms and strengthen governance practices at market infrastructure institutions (MII).

A Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) set up under the chairmanship of K K Mistry has proposed sweeping changes to the regulations governing buybacks in the Indian markets, which, if implemented, will lead to a gradual discontinuation of the open market route for buybacks.

Here are the proposed changes:

Maximum limit to be slowly reduced

As per the current regulations, buyback from the open market through stock exchanges is mandated to be less than 15 percent of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company. This leads to the possibility of one shareholder’s entire trade getting matched with the purchase order placed by the company, consequently depriving other shareholders of the buyback’s benefit. The report proposes a glide path, which will gradually reduce the current threshold to 10 percent in April 2023 to 5 percent in April 2024 and to zero percent in April 2025.

Time period for buybacks to come down

Under the current regulations, a company has six months for its buyback to be executed starting from the date of opening of the offer till its closing. This has the undesired consequence of artificial ratcheting of share prices. To tamp down on this market manipulation, the report proposes a glide path chalking out a reduction in the extended time period from the present threshold of 6 months to 66 working days from April 2023 to 22 working days in April 2024. By April 2025, the report envisages a complete end to the extended timeline norm. Minimum amount to be utilised The current buyback regulations state that at least 50 percent of the amount earmarked for a buyback is utilised. The report proposes that this amount should be re-calibrated to 75 percent, effectively preventing companies from announcing buybacks in cases where there is no real intention to complete the buyback for the entire amount announced. The report proposed that such restrictions will only be applicable on buybacks through stock exchanges alone, and not on other mechanisms. Eligibility for instituting buybacks The report recommends that the option to undertake open-market buybacks through stock exchanges should only be available to companies whose shares are frequently traded. Volume and price restrictions Currently, there are price-related restrictions under the buyback regulations. This leads to a situation where price manipulation is rampant and the shares of the company initiating a buyback trade at a higher premium. The report, in this regard, recommends that: - On any particular day, the company shall not purchase more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume (in value) of its share - The company shall not participate in the first 30 or the last 30 minutes of a regular trading session. Material disclosure Under the proposed changes, any event that is likely to impact at least 2 percent of the company’s turnover, or 2 percent of its net worth, or 5 percent of its three-year-profit or loss after tax will be considered as falling within the ambit of ‘material disclosure’ Cutting time for disclosures SEBI is also considering cutting the total time given to companies for disclosure to half, that is, from 24 hours to 12. Additionally, in case of decisions taken in a board meeting, it has been proposed that the information should be disclosed within 30 minutes.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE