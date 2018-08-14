Buy Zen Technologies, target Rs 160: Prashanth Tapse

Mehta Group

Zen Technologies | CMP: Rs 87 | Target: Rs 160+ | Return: 84%

We believe Zen being an indigenous and R&D driven company, will be the biggest beneficiary of ‘Make in India’ concept. Although, ZEN may face competition from foreign players, it can be a preferred supplier under the offset policy. The focus of going global, we feel this as the next growth theme for Zentech. We also expect more export repeat orders with higher ticket size in coming quarters posing to healthy earning visibility for FY18-21E.

We have assumed ZenTech to grow at a CAGR of 35 percent over next 3 years led by order book of Rs 3.6bn, expecting more tender of Rs 3-4bn from domestic as well as global defence for simulators. On valuation perse Zentech is available price to earnings at 11x based on FY20 EPS Rs 11.91 on conservative basis. Hence we recommend Investors to accumulate on dips with Target price of Rs 160, upside 84 percent expected on medium to long term long term investment horizon.

