Buy Zee Learn, target Rs 60: Chhitij Jain

Chhitij Jain

With MT Educare in its bucket, Zee Learn has reported strong Q1 numbers. Limited competition in the organised segment and a disciplined execution makes it pure play in this segment.

Cash generating business model and enjoying excellent EBITDA margins of around 38 percent for FY18, Zee could become one of the biggest organised players in the education industry. We suggest, accumulate for an initial target of Rs 60.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.