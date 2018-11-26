Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises, target Rs 478: Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya

On the daily chart, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has given a "Triangle" pattern breakout - a short-term reversal pattern which signals a shift of short-term trend reversal to the upside.

This breakout is accompanied with a huge spurt in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead. The weekly and daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in near term.

The stock price has given positive crossover from its 20 and 50-day SMA which supports the bullish sentiments ahead.

The author is Head Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Axis Securities.