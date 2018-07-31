App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank, target Rs 395: Jayant Manglik

We advise initiating fresh longs in the given range of Rs 365-370 for target of Rs 395, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Yes Bank has retraced marginally from its record high and found support near its short-term moving averages on the daily chart. Considering its overall chart structure, we believe it’s an excellent buying opportunity.

We advise initiating fresh longs in the given range of Rs 365-370 for target of Rs 395. It closed at Rs 369.30 on July 30, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 10:18 am

tags #Stocks Views

