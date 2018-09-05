App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro, target Rs 332: Dinesh Rohira

We have a buy recommendation for Wipro which is currently trading at Rs. 313.5, says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Dinesh Rohira 

5nance.com

After consolidating from a price band of Rs 298 toward Rs 255 levels, Wipro continued to trade in an uptrend trajectory forming a higher support level at Rs 285-274 levels.

The scrip also witnessed a crucial breakout from the long-term moving average level 200-100 days last month which was further supported by substantial volume support growth in the same period.

The momentum indicator continued to signal positive trend with weekly RSI at 67 levels, while MACD making bullish crossover during last sessions. We have a buy recommendation for Wipro which is currently trading at Rs. 313.55.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 11:37 am

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

