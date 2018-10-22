Buy Vedanta, target Rs 227: Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

Vedanta appears to have good support in the zone of Rs 200-198 levels as it has bounced back from the said levels on multiple occasions in the past as pointed out by long lower shadows on the daily chart.

Hence, traders are advised to adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying at current prices and adding further on corrections. Investors can buy the stock around Rs 200 for an initial target of Rs 227. A stop-loss suggested for this trade is placed below Rs 195.

