App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vedanta, target Rs 227: Mazhar Mohammad

Investors can buy the stock around Rs 200 for an initial target of Rs 227. A stop-loss suggested for this trade is placed below Rs 195, says Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mazhar Mohammad

Vedanta appears to have good support in the zone of Rs 200-198 levels as it has bounced back from the said levels on multiple occasions in the past as pointed out by long lower shadows on the daily chart.

Hence, traders are advised to adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying at current prices and adding further on corrections. Investors can buy the stock around Rs 200 for an initial target of Rs 227. A stop-loss suggested for this trade is placed below Rs 195.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:09 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.