Buy UPL, target Rs 795: Rajesh Palviya

Axis Securities

With the current week's strong gains UPL has decisively broken out from its “downsloping trendline” breakout at Rs 730 levels on closing basis.

This breakout is accompanied with rising volumes which supports the bullish sentiments ahead. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in the positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead. It can be bought in the range of Rs 735-730.

: The author is Head, Technical and Derivatives at Axis Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.