Buy UPL, target Rs 700: Manav Chopra

Manav Chopra

UPL has recently formed a Morning Star candlestick pattern on the weekly charts, which is now nearing its monthly support levels. Supports are placed around Rs 550 - 565 levels.

One can take a long position in UPL while keeping a stop loss below Rs 560 levels, and a short-term target can be maintained at Rs 700.

The author is CMT, Head of Research at Indiabulls Ventures.