you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL, target Rs 700: Manav Chopra

One can take a long position in UPL while keeping a stop loss below Rs 560 levels, and a short-term target can be maintained at Rs 700, says Manav Chopra of Indiabulls Ventures.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Manav Chopra

UPL has recently formed a Morning Star candlestick pattern on the weekly charts, which is now nearing its monthly support levels. Supports are placed around Rs 550 - 565 levels.

One can take a long position in UPL while keeping a stop loss below Rs 560 levels, and a short-term target can be maintained at Rs 700.

Disclaimer: The author is CMT, Head of Research at Indiabulls Ventures. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 10:53 am

