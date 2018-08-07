Buy UPL, target Rs 690: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

UPL has given a breakout from the range of Rs 630-650 on the daily chart on Monday by closing above Rs 650 levels with the rise in volumes to close at a one-month high.

The stock price is currently trading above its 5 and 20-day SMA indicating a bullish trend for the short to medium-term.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are also showing strength in the Stock. Therefore, we recommend buying UPL for the upside target of Rs 690, and a stop loss placed below Rs 656.

