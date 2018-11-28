Buy United Spirits, target Rs 745: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, United Spirits has broken out of falling channel pattern suggesting a resumption of the uptrend.

However, post-breakout it has entered in a narrow sideways consolidation phase. A sustained trade above Rs 655 with healthy volumes will resume the uptrend.

Further, on the daily chart, the stock has turned upwards after taking support at the 200-DMA suggesting bullishness. The RSI has turned upwards after taking support at 60-level suggesting strong bullishness in the stock.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 644-648 for targets of Rs 700-745, keeping a stop loss below Rs 608.

The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.

