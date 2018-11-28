App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Spirits, target Rs 745: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 644-648 for targets of Rs 700-745, keeping a stop loss below Rs 608, says Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
1. Dubai | United Arab Emirates | Price of Beer Pint: Rs 850 (Image: Reuters)
1. Dubai | United Arab Emirates | Price of Beer Pint: Rs 850 (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, United Spirits has broken out of falling channel pattern suggesting a resumption of the uptrend.

However, post-breakout it has entered in a narrow sideways consolidation phase. A sustained trade above Rs 655 with healthy volumes will resume the uptrend.

Further, on the daily chart, the stock has turned upwards after taking support at the 200-DMA suggesting bullishness. The RSI has turned upwards after taking support at 60-level suggesting strong bullishness in the stock.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 644-648 for targets of Rs 700-745, keeping a stop loss below Rs 608.

The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 11:02 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.