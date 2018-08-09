Buy UltraTech Cement, target Rs 4690: Dharmesh Shah

ICICI Direct.com Research

UltraTech Cement is the largest player in India with a capacity of 96.5 MT and market share of over 23 percent. Within a secular up trend, the stock has undergone a secondary phase of correction.

The recent breakout from the downward sloping channel (as shown in adjacent chart) signifies termination of the secondary phase of consolidation that augurs well for the resumption of the primary uptrend, thereby providing a fresh entry opportunity.

The up move since March 2015 has been captured in a well-defined rising channel (drawn adjoining highs of 2015-16 high of Rs 3398–4130 and 2015 low of 2531).

After hitting a lifetime high (Rs 4600) in January 2018 the stock witnessed a gradual corrective decline and tested the lower band of the channel in June 2018.

Since then, the stock has formed a strong base formation around Rs 3600 as it is the 61.8 percent retracement of the last major up move (Rs 3050-4600), around Rs 3640.

The past three month’s price action resembles a Morningstar candlestick pattern on the monthly chart. The occurrence of Morningstar candlestick pattern at the lower band of rising channel shows base formation and accumulation by stronger hands that augur well for the resumption of the primary uptrend.

Time wise, during the recent up move, the stock retraced entire nine week’s decline (Rs 4175-3563) in just five weeks. The faster pace of retracement highlights robust price structure that bodes well for an acceleration of momentum, going ahead.

In a nutshell, we expect the stock to resume its primary uptrend and gradually head towards Rs 4690 as it is implicated target of past three months consolidation (Rs 4160-3630). The immediate support is placed around Rs 3815 as it is 61.8 percent retracement of recent up move (Rs 3563-4230)

: The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.