App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Uflex, target Rs 430: Shabbir Kayyumi

Increasing peaks of MACD histogram and sustainability of RSI in the bullish zone adds the conviction of buying the scrip around Rs 340.50 for the target of Rs 430 with the stop loss of Rs 305, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Uflex bottomed out near the levels of Rs 245-250 and has been forming an inverted Head and Shoulder pattern as a mother pattern on daily chart. The emergence of bullish candles near neckline is showing upswing move from where the stock can give a breakout on the upside.

The scrip has respected the uptrend line and a price has started running in the channel. Sustainability above 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the fall from Rs 506 to Rs 245 levels also creating positive rhythm in the scrip.

Increasing peaks of MACD histogram and sustainability of RSI in the bullish zone adds the conviction of buying the scrip around Rs 340.50 for the target of Rs 430 with the stop loss of Rs 305.

Disclaimer: The author is Head – Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.