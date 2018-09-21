Buy TVS Motor Company, target Rs 649: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

TVS Motor Company has been defying all the selling pressure in the recent past, in fact, it has been moving higher. In addition, it has also broken out from the consolidation phase and surpassed its long-term 200-DEMA which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

