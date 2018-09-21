App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TVS Motor Company, target Rs 649: Hadrien Mendonca

says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

TVS Motor Company has been defying all the selling pressure in the recent past, in fact, it has been moving higher. In addition, it has also broken out from the consolidation phase and surpassed its long-term 200-DEMA which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 12:47 pm

