Buy TVS Motor Company, target Rs 625: Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, TVS Motor Company is on the verge of a breakout from a wedge pattern suggesting bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, the stock has turned upwards after forming a positive reversal on the daily chart suggesting higher levels in the coming sessions.

RSI has turned upwards after forming a positive divergence indicating that the downtrend is losing steam. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 547-552 for targets of Rs 600-625, keeping a stop loss below Rs 510.

