Buy Torrent Power, target Rs 290: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Torrent Power has recently surpassed its 200-DMA resistance. It formed a strong bottom formation at Rs 215 odd levels in the last 8-10 months.

The moving average and oscillator setup has been bullish for the last many days. The company posted excellent results recently, and the power sector has to witness a positive traction recently.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 290 and keep a stop loss below Rs 248 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.