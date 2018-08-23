App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Power, target Rs 270: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock around current level and add on dips around Rs 242-244 with a stop loss below Rs 235 for the target of Rs 270, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

After making a marginal consolidation, Torrent Power has given a breakout above Rs 246-247 levels on Tuesday with higher volumes.

The daily Relative strength index (RSI) showing positive momentum and (+) DI trading above (-) DI whereas OBV –on balance volume showing upward momentum and MACD trading around zero line with positive crossover, which indicates that the stock has the potential to move higher.

Traders can buy the stock around current level and add on dips around Rs 242-244 with a stop loss below Rs 235 (closing) for the target of Rs 270.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:17 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.