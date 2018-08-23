Buy Torrent Power, target Rs 270: Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

After making a marginal consolidation, Torrent Power has given a breakout above Rs 246-247 levels on Tuesday with higher volumes.

The daily Relative strength index (RSI) showing positive momentum and (+) DI trading above (-) DI whereas OBV –on balance volume showing upward momentum and MACD trading around zero line with positive crossover, which indicates that the stock has the potential to move higher.

Traders can buy the stock around current level and add on dips around Rs 242-244 with a stop loss below Rs 235 (closing) for the target of Rs 270.

