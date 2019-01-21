App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Power for medium to long term: Sumit Bilgaiyan

EBITDA grew by 18 percent to Rs 987 crore. It’s PAT increased by 22 percent to Rs 640.84 crore and sales grew by 17 percent to Rs 6,972.67 crore in H1FY19. It trades at PE ratio of 12.2x, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Torrent Power

The T&D loss in license areas of the company is among the lowest in the country.

The company has posted strong numbers for Q2FY19. During Q2FY19, its net profit increased by 29 percent to Rs 413.52 crore from Rs 321.65 crore on YoY basis on 18 percent higher sales of Rs 3,444.54 crore.

EBITDA grew by 18 percent to Rs 987 crore. It’s PAT increased by 22 percent to Rs 640.84 crore and sales grew by 17 percent to Rs 6,972.67 crore in H1FY19. TPL trades at PE ratio of 12.2x. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

(The author is Founder of Equity99.)

Disclaimer:  The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:37 am

tags #Stocks Views #Torrent Power

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.