Buy Torrent Power for medium to long term: Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Torrent Power

The T&D loss in license areas of the company is among the lowest in the country.

The company has posted strong numbers for Q2FY19. During Q2FY19, its net profit increased by 29 percent to Rs 413.52 crore from Rs 321.65 crore on YoY basis on 18 percent higher sales of Rs 3,444.54 crore.

EBITDA grew by 18 percent to Rs 987 crore. It’s PAT increased by 22 percent to Rs 640.84 crore and sales grew by 17 percent to Rs 6,972.67 crore in H1FY19. TPL trades at PE ratio of 12.2x. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

(The author is Founder of Equity99.)

