Buy this midcap, 2 smallcaps on dips for the near term

Nifty was around 10,550 in the first week of January 2018 and now it is around 10,700 in the first week of January 2019. During one year, Nifty remained range bound with a high volatile trend but mid-cap and small-cap stocks become very cheaper.

During the last two months, global markets, mainly the US, have become highly volatile and we have seen its effect on our markets also. Now we will enter into earning season and most of the frontline companies will declare their third quarter numbers in next 20 days.

In this earnings season, we are expecting stock specific positive movements in the market. Nifty may remain rangebound with volatility following the global market’s trend so it is better to trade stock specific during the next one month.

For the week, Nifty has strong support at 10,625-10,560 levels and resistance at 10815-10940 levels.

Here are the stocks which can give good returns:

Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals with a global footprint. Chemicals manufactured by Aarti are used in the downstream manufacture of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymers, additives, surfactants, pigments, dyes, etc.

The company has 200 plus products in its basket and serves 200+ global customers and 500+ local customers with its 17 manufacturing plants.

It has posted fantastic numbers for Q2FY19. For Q2FY19, its PAT grew 56.5 percent to Rs 122.92 crore on 46 percent higher sales of Rs 1,299.52 crore. During H1FY19, its PAT soared 50 percent to Rs 212.2 crore on 41.5 percent higher sales of Rs 2,378 crore.

The stock is trading at P/E ratio of 29.3x on its TTM EPS. With an equity base of just Rs 40.65 crore, the company has huge reserve of around Rs 1,537 crore. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp Limited is the largest and the only listed gaming company in India. Entering the gaming business in 2008, the company has captured a lion’s share of the Indian gaming market through its five casinos in Goa and Sikkim. It owns three of the six offshore and one onshore gaming license in the state of Goa.

The company currently offers approximately 1,800+ gaming positions in Goa and Sikkim. The company also owns and operates two properties in Goa – Deltin Suites and Deltin Palms and they also own and operate a hotel in Daman, The Deltin.

The company has posted good numbers for H1FY19. During H1FY19, its net profit increased 36.52 percent to Rs 89.51 crore from Rs 65.56 crore YoY on 55 percent higher sales of Rs 479.05 crore. Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 7.38 percent stake in this company. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

Voltamp Transformers:

Voltamp has installed facility to manufacture Oil filled Power and Distribution Transformers up to 160MVA, 220kV Class, Resin Impregnated Dry type Transformers up to 5 MVA, 11KV Class (in technical collaboration with MORA, GERMANY) and Cast Resin Dry type Transformers up to 12.5 MVA, 33 KV Class (in technical collaboration with HTT, GERMANY).

The company’s production facilities are located at Makarpura and Savli in Vadodara, Gujarat with an aggregate installed capacity of 13,000 MVA per annum.

The company has posted stable numbers for H1FY19. During H1FY19, its net profit increased 2 percent to Rs 30.44 crore from Rs 29.78 crore YoY on 30.48 percent higher sales of Rs 354.87 crore.

The stock is trading at P/E ratio of 15.2x on its TTM EPS. With an equity base of just Rs 10.12 crore, the company has a huge reserve of around Rs 622 crore. Mutual Funds hold 18.88 percent and FIIs hold 15.58 percent stake in this company.

Promoters have also increased their stake which is a positive sign. It is regularly dividend paying company and it has paid healthy 150 percent dividend for FY18. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

The author is Founder of Equity99.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.