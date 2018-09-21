Buy Tech Mahindra, target Rs 832: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

Tech Mahindra has broken out from its multi-year rounding bottom pattern seen on the weekly chart. The stock has also sustained above the breakout zone for the third consecutive week which is a positive sign.

Other oscillators also indicate that the current momentum is likely to get extended further. We expect the stock to rally towards its potential target of Rs 832 in the medium-term.

: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.