you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors, target Rs 310: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs. 266-269 for the upside target of Rs 310 and a stop loss below Rs. 252, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

After a decent correction, Tata Motors has bounced from lower levels and has given a breakout above the downward sloping trendline around 267-268 levels on Monday with higher volumes in daily scale.

We saw a positive divergence in Relative Strength Index indicator in daily scale along with positive crossover in MACD whereas positive DI trading above negative DI, which indicates decent upside expected in coming trading sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs. 266-269 for the upside target of Rs 310 and a stop loss below Rs. 252 (closing basis).

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:23 am

