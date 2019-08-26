App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services, target Rs 2,510: Anand Rathi

We expect growth momentum to continue in FY20, given deal wins of USD 6.2 billion in Q4-FY19, says Anand Rathi.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting & business solutions provider that has been partnering with the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over past fifty years.

The company has grown consistently at industry leading growth rates on the back of its strategy of adding new clients, winning large deals and co-innovating with customers.

Revenue for the company came in at Rs 38,172 crore in Q1-FY20, up by 11.4 percent YoY. In Constant currency, revenue has registered a growth of 10.6 percent YoY.

UK, Europe and India lead growth: +16 percent YoY. +15 percent YoY and +15.9 percent YoY respectively. Net addition of 12,356 employees during the quarter, highest in 5 years.

Net Income for the quarter came in at Rs 8,131 crore, up by 10.8 percent YoY. Also, Operating Margin and Net Margin came in at 24.2 percent and 21.3 percent respectively.

TCS strong TCV wins, improving YoY growth in BFSI, all-round vertical growth, rising digital revenue and healthy Q4 exit rate drive confidence on underlying momentum, and we expect the IT major to comfortably post double-digit revenue growth in FY20E.

We expect growth momentum to continue in FY20, given deal wins of USD 6.2 billion in Q4-FY19.

We initiate our coverage on Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) with a BUY rating and target price of Rs 2510 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Stocks Views #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

