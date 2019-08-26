Buy Suven Life Sciences, target Rs 300: Anand Rathi

In earnings and revenue, we expect 12.2 percent and 22 percent CAGR respectively in Suven Life Sciences over FY19-21 driven by Suven’s core CRAMS and traction in commercial quantities.

Suven’s core CRAMS business at Rs 564 million declined 38 percent in Q1 FY20. However, revenue from commercial quantities shot up 98 percent to Rs 354 million. Management said full-year commercial quantity sales would be Rs 1.6-1.8 billion.

On the scaling-up of projects and supplies of molecules in phase-II and -III trials, its core CRAMS business, we believe, would clock a 12 percent revenue CAGR over FY19-21. At end Q1 FY20, Suven had an active CRAMS pipeline of 119 projects: 82 in phase-I, 32 in phase-II, one (oncology) in phase-III and four in the commercial phase.

Expect sales from specialty chemicals to improve. In Q1 FY20 revenue from specialty chemicals grew a sturdy ~61 percent to Rs 1.05 billion on the addition of one molecule in FY19. We believe revenue from the new molecule will counter the lower revenues from the old molecule. Thus, we expect a 5 percent revenue CAGR over FY19-21.

Considering the more-than-anticipated revenue from commercial quantities and specialty chemicals, we raise our FY20 and FY21 estimates: of FY20 revenues 5 percent and FY21, 6 percent, and earnings 8 percent each.

With a higher target price of Rs 300 , based on 15x FY21e base-business earnings.