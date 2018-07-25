Buy Suven Life Sciences, target Rs 268: Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the weekly chart, Suven Life Sciences is on the verge of a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern. A sustained trade above Rs 242 will trigger a breakout which can extend the uptrend.

Further, on the weekly chart, it continues to form higher highs and higher lows affirming strong bullishness dominant in the stock.

RSI has turned upwards after forming a double bottom formation suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 237-240 for targets of Rs 265-285, keeping a stop loss below Rs 215.

