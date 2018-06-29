App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network, target Rs 1,105; co key beneficiary of digitisation in Tamil Nadu: Nomura

The broking house believes that digitization is likely to drive 15-23 percent growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun TV Network gained 2 percent intraday Friday as research house Nomura maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 1105 per share.

According to Nomura, the company is a key beneficiary of digitisation in Tamil Nadu.

The broking house believes that digitization is likely to drive 15-23 percent growth.

The stock is trading at 19x FY20F consolidated EPS and expect 20 percent EPS CAGR FY18-20F, it added

At 10:35 hrs Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 787.25, up Rs 9.25, or 1.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,097.05 and 52-week low Rs 652.30 on 16 January, 2018 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.23 percent below its 52-week high and 20.71 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 10:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.