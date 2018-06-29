Buy Sun TV Network, target Rs 1,105; co key beneficiary of digitisation in Tamil Nadu: Nomura

Shares of Sun TV Network gained 2 percent intraday Friday as research house Nomura maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 1105 per share.

According to Nomura, the company is a key beneficiary of digitisation in Tamil Nadu.

The broking house believes that digitization is likely to drive 15-23 percent growth.

The stock is trading at 19x FY20F consolidated EPS and expect 20 percent EPS CAGR FY18-20F, it added

At 10:35 hrs Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 787.25, up Rs 9.25, or 1.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,097.05 and 52-week low Rs 652.30 on 16 January, 2018 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.23 percent below its 52-week high and 20.71 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil