you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, target Rs 647: Mazhar Mohammad

Traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 647 and a stop below Rs 589 on a closing basis, says Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mazhar Mohammad

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appears to have bottomed out around Rs 582 levels after the recent correction from the highs of Rs 679 and looks to ripe for a breakout above its 27-day old descending channel.

It registered a bullish engulfing formation on relatively higher volumes in the last session which is a positive sign.

Hence, traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 647 and a stop loss below Rs 589 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:08 am

tags #Stocks Views

