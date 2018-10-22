Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, target Rs 647: Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appears to have bottomed out around Rs 582 levels after the recent correction from the highs of Rs 679 and looks to ripe for a breakout above its 27-day old descending channel.

It registered a bullish engulfing formation on relatively higher volumes in the last session which is a positive sign.

Hence, traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 647 and a stop loss below Rs 589 on a closing basis.

