Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Akash Jain

Akash Jain

We believe Sun Pharma is the best play in pharma space and investors can add this stock in their long term portfolio. At the current market price of Rs 571 per share (face value: Re 1 per share), the stock trades at a price to earnings of 52 times FY18 EPS which seems expensive in the near term after the recent rally. However, considering the long term prospects of the company and expected approvals of its products pipeline after the USFDA's clearance of its Halol plant (after nearly 3 years of non-compliance), we believe investors will be rewarded in the longer term.

Please note that a warning letter is issued to a manufacturing site if the manufacturer fails to address the violations of good manufacturing practices raised by the US drug regulator to its satisfaction. Though the warning letter doesn't restrict the company from selling products already approved, but it blocks new approvals.

Halol plant was engaged in manufacturing every formulation including tablets, capsules, liquids, sterile dry powder injectable, small volume injectable, ointments, soft gelatine caps and andaerosols. It has approvals from key regulators such as USFDA, MHRA (UK), MCC (SA). In FY15, the site accounted for about $400 million of sales, or nearly 15 percent of total sales before the warning letter was issued. Since then, sales from the plant have fallen to 8-10 percent of total sales. In fact, its entire injectable portfolio was filed from Halol site and that held key for Sun Pharma’s future growth.

The company is transforming itself from being a generic player to a speciality one and has 3 major drugs in its pipeline: tildrakizumab, OTX101 and a newly approved oncology drug Yonsa. Ideally, it would take 2-3 years for these products to ramp up and contribute significant to sales. Remember, Sun Pharma is one of the pioneers among Indian pharmaceutical companies to see tremendous value in investing in research and development (R&D).

The company’s early investments in R&D, beginning three decades ago, enabled it to make technology its key differentiator and develop a basket of robust products for diverse markets across the world. The company has around 2,000 research scientists working at multiple R&D centres, equipped with cutting-edge enabling technologies. The scientists have expertise in developing generics, difficult to make technology intensive products, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) and new chemical entities (NCEs). The company has 422 approvals and 139 pending abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

The company has over 40 (API and finished dose) state-of-the-art manufacturing sites spanning 6 continents. These manufacturing units are located in India, the US, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Hungary, Israel, Bangladesh, Mexico, Romania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Malaysia. The units ensure that we are able to provide best-in-class products to patients across 150 countries worldwide.

The manufacturing operations are focused on producing generics, branded generics, speciality, over-the-counter (OTC) products, anti-retrovirals (ARVs), APIs and intermediates in the full range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, ointments, creams and liquids. The company also manufacture speciality APIs, including controlled substances, steroids, peptides and anti-cancers. It has a diversified revenue mix with US formulations accounting for 45 percent, India branded formulations at 26 percent, emerging markets 15 percent, Western Europe and other markets 9 percent and API and others 5 percent.

The US business was under pressure since the USFDA warning letter for its Halol facility as it has not received any product approval from Halol facility in the last three-and-a-half years. The facility contributes 8-10 percent of US sales, down from over 15 percent at the time of the warning letter. The facility’s contribution later declined to about $250 million.

On June 12, the company said it had received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its crucial Halol facility in Gujarat indicating closure of inspection.

The EIR will allow Sun Pharma to restart supplies from the Halol facility to the US. The latter alone contributes around 40 percent of its overall sales in FY18. US revenue degrew 34 percent year-on-year as the company was struggling with pricing pressure in that market.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President – Equity Research, Ajcon Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Current resolution of the Halol issue would augur well for the company. We can expect visibility on key approvals including Xelpros, Elepsia, Vagifem, etc. Going forward, the management's focus will shift to its specialty pipeline (Llumya, Yonsa and Seciera to launch in FY19). Going forward, it is looking to launch 3 speciality generic product like Yonsa (Q1 FY19), Tildrakizumab (IL-23) (in Q2) and OTX-101 (possibly H2). The company has also received approval for gGlumetza and will be commercialising it in the US soon. In addition, we believe improvement in Taro’s US business along with a ramp-up in non US markets such Europe, emerging markets and India will help to sustain margins.