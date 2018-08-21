App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma, target Rs 710: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 610 with a stop loss below Rs 590 and a target of Rs 710 levels, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Buy| CMP: Rs 623| Stop Loss: Rs 590| Target: Rs 710| Return: 14%

The stock had been downtrend from an all-time high of Rs 1201 to low of Rs 432. Over the past one-year stock has formed a double bottom pattern on weekly between Rs 600 and Rs 432 levels. The rally from the second bottom has seen high volumes indicating value buying at lower levels.

Last week stock witnessed a breakout from the pattern on strong momentum and high volumes after consolidating below the neckline level. Price has moved above long-term 200-day moving average and recent swing took support at the average to move higher.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 610 with a stop loss below Rs 590 and a target of Rs 710 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 03:11 pm

