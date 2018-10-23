Buy Sun Pharma, target Rs 694: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Sun Pharma is trading at 38.2 percent retracement of recent swing move and available at support zone of Rs 590-600.

Prices has taken support at 20-DMA on the weekly chart and formed a bullish Doji candlestick pattern. RSI is suggesting that stock is ready for fresh up move.

The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.