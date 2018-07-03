Buy Sun Pharma, target Rs 600: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Pharma sector has remained in focus throughout in June and many stocks from the sector have formed trend reversal patterns on the charts.

Sun Pharma remained the leader from the space with price appreciation during the month with rising volumes. For the last couple of weeks, the stock went into a consolidation, which could be a small pause after upward swing seen during the previous month.

The recent consolidation should be utilized to accumulate the stock. Oscillator setup has also turned bullish. We recommend buying Sun Pharma for the upside target of Rs 600 and keep a stop loss placed at Rs 545.

: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.