App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma: Equity99

We are expecting strong performance in Q2 also and are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Equity99

Pharmaceutical stocks are little bit safe in this kind of market. Sun Pharma has reported better-than-expected performance in Q1FY19, led by healthy US sales (ex-Taro), strong growth in domestic business.

Its sales and EBITDA grew by 16 percent YoY and 47 percent YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 87 percent. Taro has unperformed in Q1. Its US sales fell by 4.2 percent YoY, while ex-Taro US sales grew by 17.5 percent YoY to $240 million owing to launch of gWelchol AG, Yoansa and sales improvement from Halol unit. This clearly shows that Sun Pharma's dependency on the Taro is reducing.

India grew by 22 percent YoY on lower YoY base, while emerging markets business grew 21 percent YoY. We are expecting strong performance in Q2 also. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 08:16 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.