App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy stocks with good management, visible growth: Sundaram MF

Talking about the themes that would play out in the medium-term, Kumar picked industrials, consumer discretionary and financials.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

S Krishna Kumar, CIO- Equity, Sundaram Mutual Fund, said that as the market faces a stormy situation, it is important to create a portfolio which is diversified across sectors.

"The idea is to focus more on stock-specific issues and play the company that has good quality management, good bandwidth and the ability to weather the storm," said Kumar in an interview with CNBC-TV18. "So buy stocks with visible growth and good managements and sit tight."

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, started September 4's trade largely flat, tracking weak Asian markets as slowdown and trade war concerns weighed on trade sentiment already hit by poor gross domestic product numbers and sluggish auto sales. On September 3, the Sensex ended 770 points lower at 36,563 and the Nifty50 lost 225 points to end at 10,798.

Close

Talking about the themes that would play out in the medium-term, Kumar said they would be industrials, consumer discretionary and financials.

related news

When asked if worst was over in terms of consumption slowdown, he said, the consumer slowdown has been manifesting itself in high-ticket items in automobiles and housing side and it impacts the economy.

"While we do believe there is a general slowdown, the sentiment is weaker than actual data in terms of what people are consuming. So, I do not subscribe to a deep slowdown and we may bottom out in the next one-two months or so," he said.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Economy #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.