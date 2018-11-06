App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies, target Rs 420: Vinay Rajani

The stock is trading at a discount of 10 percent from this price, which we expect to be taken out in the near future, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinay Rajani

Primary trend of Sterlite Technologies has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms formation seen on daily charts. The stock recently surpassed its crucial resistance of 365 and broke out from the long consolidation of previous 10-months in October 2018.

The stock has remained resilient in the entire downswing in the mid-cap space during the last 10 months. Quarterly results were impressive which signals positive sentiment.

The all-time high is for the stock is placed at Rs 415 and the stock is trading at a discount of 10 percent from this price, which we expect to be taken out in the near future.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 420 and keep a stop loss below Rs 340 on a closing basis.
Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 11:46 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.